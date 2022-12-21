Veru Inc. (VERU) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.55. The company’s stock price has collected -9.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ :VERU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERU is at -0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Veru Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.75, which is $10.97 above the current price. VERU currently public float of 61.13M and currently shorts hold a 21.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERU was 4.71M shares.

VERU’s Market Performance

VERU stocks went down by -9.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.33% and a quarterly performance of -59.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.94% for Veru Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.99% for VERU stocks with a simple moving average of -56.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VERU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $19 based on the research report published on April 13th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERU reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for VERU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to VERU, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

VERU Trading at -43.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERU fell by -9.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Veru Inc. saw -18.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERU starting from Eisenberger Mario, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $20.04 back on Aug 15. After this action, Eisenberger Mario now owns 0 shares of Veru Inc., valued at $2,003,550 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-211.47 for the present operating margin

+77.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veru Inc. stands at -212.88. Equity return is now at value -69.60, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.