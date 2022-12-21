Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.72. The company’s stock price has collected -4.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/18/22 that Tyson recalls 93,000 pounds of beef contaminated with a ‘mirror-like material’

Is It Worth Investing in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE :TSN) Right Now?

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSN is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.20, which is $13.8 above the current price. TSN currently public float of 283.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSN was 2.92M shares.

TSN’s Market Performance

TSN stocks went down by -4.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.32% and a quarterly performance of -13.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Tyson Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.37% for TSN stocks with a simple moving average of -22.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TSN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TSN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $58 based on the research report published on November 28th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSN reach a price target of $61, previously predicting the price at $73. The rating they have provided for TSN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

TSN Trading at -6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSN fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.59. In addition, Tyson Foods Inc. saw -29.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSN starting from Miller Shane, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $64.44 back on Dec 05. After this action, Miller Shane now owns 30,921 shares of Tyson Foods Inc., valued at $322,186 using the latest closing price.

Miller Shane, the Group President Fresh Meats of Tyson Foods Inc., sale 6,608 shares at $67.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Miller Shane is holding 30,921 shares at $447,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.28 for the present operating margin

+12.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tyson Foods Inc. stands at +6.12. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.