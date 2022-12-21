Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD)

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) went down by -6.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.59. The company’s stock price has collected -80.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/18/22 that Are Biotech IPOs Coming Back? Some Investors Think So

Is It Worth Investing in Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :THRD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Third Harmonic Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.87, which is $11.87 above the current price. THRD currently public float of 35.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THRD was 284.91K shares.

THRD’s Market Performance

THRD stocks went down by -80.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -79.78% and a quarterly performance of -76.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.47% for Third Harmonic Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -77.36% for THRD stocks with a simple moving average of -78.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for THRD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for THRD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.60 based on the research report published on December 16th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THRD reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for THRD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to THRD, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on October 10th of the current year.

THRD Trading at -78.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.91%, as shares sank -78.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRD fell by -80.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.91. In addition, Third Harmonic Bio Inc. saw -79.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THRD

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.72.