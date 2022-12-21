Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) went down by -7.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.48. The company’s stock price has collected -19.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 9 hours ago that Phoenix Suns dealt to mortgage lender and former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia for NBA-record $4 billion: report

Is It Worth Investing in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE :UWMC) Right Now?

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.91 x from its present earnings ratio.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

UWMC currently public float of 88.94M and currently shorts hold a 25.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UWMC was 1.21M shares.

UWMC’s Market Performance

UWMC stocks went down by -19.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.58% and a quarterly performance of 2.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for UWM Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.05% for UWMC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UWMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UWMC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for UWMC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for UWMC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UWMC reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $3.75. The rating they have provided for UWMC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

UWMC Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC fell by -19.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw -36.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Czubak Kelly, who purchase 2,439 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Nov 21. After this action, Czubak Kelly now owns 5,316 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $9,988 using the latest closing price.

Elezaj Alex, the EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of UWM Holdings Corporation, purchase 277,778 shares at $3.64 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Elezaj Alex is holding 280,658 shares at $1,010,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Equity return is now at value 41.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.