Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) went down by -2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s stock price has collected -3.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ :SOUN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for SoundHound AI Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



The average price from analysts is $4.40, which is $3.3 above the current price. SOUN currently public float of 119.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOUN was 462.94K shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN stocks went down by -3.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.71% and a quarterly performance of -61.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.73% for SoundHound AI Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.73% for SOUN stocks with a simple moving average of -70.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOUN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 28th of the current year.

SOUN Trading at -47.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares sank -32.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -3.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2640. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw -85.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from HOM JAMES MING, who sale 661,192 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Dec 01. After this action, HOM JAMES MING now owns 415,000 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $826,490 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 46,213 shares at $1.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 1,077,501 shares at $73,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value 59.90, with -179.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.