Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.17. The company’s stock price has collected -5.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/07/22 that Goodyear Recalls Tire Linked to Eight Deaths, Several Dozen Injuries

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ :GT) Right Now?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GT is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.14, which is $3.81 above the current price. GT currently public float of 281.70M and currently shorts hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GT was 4.40M shares.

GT’s Market Performance

GT stocks went down by -5.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.26% and a quarterly performance of -14.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.07% for GT stocks with a simple moving average of -15.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GT reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for GT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Nomura gave a rating of “Buy” to GT, setting the target price at $15.30 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

GT Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.86. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw -51.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.83 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at +4.37. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.