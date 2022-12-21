Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.54. The company’s stock price has collected -3.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/11/22 that New Zealand floats first-of-its-kind climate tax on livestock flatulence

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE :QSR) Right Now?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QSR is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.52, which is $1.63 above the current price. QSR currently public float of 303.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QSR was 1.69M shares.

QSR’s Market Performance

QSR stocks went down by -3.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.12% and a quarterly performance of 12.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for Restaurant Brands International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.83% for QSR stocks with a simple moving average of 13.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $71 based on the research report published on November 21st of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSR reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for QSR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to QSR, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

QSR Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.37. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw 6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Shear David Chan, who sale 169,478 shares at the price of $67.79 back on Nov 22. After this action, Shear David Chan now owns 157,267 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $11,489,496 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Sami A., the Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $67.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Siddiqui Sami A. is holding 125,860 shares at $1,005,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.33 for the present operating margin

+58.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at +14.60. Equity return is now at value 42.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.