Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Alset Inc. (AEI)?

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) went up by 23.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.93. The company’s stock price has collected 5.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ :AEI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Alset Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AEI currently public float of 65.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEI was 632.01K shares.

AEI’s Market Performance

AEI stocks went up by 5.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.95% and a quarterly performance of -14.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.67% for Alset Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.75% for AEI stocks with a simple moving average of -41.29% for the last 200 days.

AEI Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.25%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEI rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1980. In addition, Alset Inc. saw -66.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEI starting from Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, who purchase 84,636 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Dec 16. After this action, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now owns 76,155,991 shares of Alset Inc., valued at $13,669 using the latest closing price.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the Chief Executive Officer of Alset Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $0.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose is holding 76,071,355 shares at $118,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.73 for the present operating margin

+42.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alset Inc. stands at -521.87. Equity return is now at value -32.50, with -28.10 for asset returns.