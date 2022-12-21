Is Amphenol Corporation (APH) a Keeper?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.45. The company’s stock price has collected -7.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE :APH) Right Now?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APH is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Amphenol Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $86.47, which is $8.95 above the current price. APH currently public float of 591.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APH was 2.33M shares.

APH’s Market Performance

APH stocks went down by -7.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.37% and a quarterly performance of 6.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for Amphenol Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.91% for APH stocks with a simple moving average of 4.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $93 based on the research report published on December 13th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APH reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for APH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to APH, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

APH Trading at 0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.17. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw -12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Silverman David M, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $80.02 back on Nov 22. After this action, Silverman David M now owns 7,000 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $6,001,522 using the latest closing price.

WALTER LUC, the President, HES Division of Amphenol Corporation, sale 82,400 shares at $79.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that WALTER LUC is holding 204,412 shares at $6,577,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Equity return is now at value 28.90, with 12.50 for asset returns.