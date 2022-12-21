Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) went up by 9.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Rivian, FedEx, Cerner, Oracle: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE :SCS) Right Now?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCS is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Steelcase Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $3.65 above the current price. SCS currently public float of 106.18M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCS was 1.03M shares.

SCS’s Market Performance

SCS stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.67% and a quarterly performance of -25.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for Steelcase Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.25% for SCS stocks with a simple moving average of -32.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCS

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to SCS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

SCS Trading at -8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares sank -17.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.39. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw -41.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from Armbruster Sara E, who purchase 5,735 shares at the price of $6.83 back on Sep 28. After this action, Armbruster Sara E now owns 498,511 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $39,164 using the latest closing price.

O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S, the SVP, CAO, GC and Secretary of Steelcase Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $11.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S is holding 288,388 shares at $337,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.14 for the present operating margin

+27.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +0.14. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.