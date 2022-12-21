Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE :PFGC) Right Now?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFGC is at 1.36.

PFGC currently public float of 152.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFGC was 1.09M shares.

PFGC’s Market Performance

PFGC stocks went down by -1.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.05% and a quarterly performance of 26.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Performance Food Group Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.13% for PFGC stocks with a simple moving average of 20.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFGC reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for PFGC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to PFGC, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

PFGC Trading at 9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.06. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 30.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from Hagerty Patrick T., who sale 500 shares at the price of $61.01 back on Dec 01. After this action, Hagerty Patrick T. now owns 155,290 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $30,505 using the latest closing price.

Grant Kimberly, the Director of Performance Food Group Company, sale 3,000 shares at $59.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Grant Kimberly is holding 11,416 shares at $178,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.