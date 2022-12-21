Is a Correction Looming Ahead for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK)

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) went up by 7.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.91. The company’s stock price has collected -14.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ :CLSK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLSK is at 3.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for CleanSpark Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $6.09 above the current price. CLSK currently public float of 32.40M and currently shorts hold a 24.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLSK was 2.96M shares.

CLSK’s Market Performance

CLSK stocks went down by -14.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.23% and a quarterly performance of -41.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.81% for CleanSpark Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.95% for CLSK stocks with a simple moving average of -63.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLSK reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

CLSK Trading at -27.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares sank -5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -14.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1155. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw -79.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of CleanSpark Inc., valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, the Chief Financial Officer of CleanSpark Inc., purchase 4,400 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony is holding 77,757 shares at $45,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.60 for the present operating margin

+0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for CleanSpark Inc. stands at -30.48. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.