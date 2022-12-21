Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.33. The company’s stock price has collected -8.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/22 that Invesco Launches Electric-Vehicle Metals ETF Amid Price Surge

Is It Worth Investing in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE :IVZ) Right Now?

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IVZ is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Invesco Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.07, which is -$1.01 below the current price. IVZ currently public float of 367.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IVZ was 5.11M shares.

IVZ’s Market Performance

IVZ stocks went down by -8.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.91% and a quarterly performance of 12.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Invesco Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.66% for IVZ stocks with a simple moving average of 0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVZ stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IVZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IVZ in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVZ reach a price target of $11.50, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for IVZ stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to IVZ, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

IVZ Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVZ fell by -8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.85. In addition, Invesco Ltd. saw -21.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVZ starting from MM Asset Management Holding LL, who purchase 827,590 shares at the price of $16.21 back on Jun 14. After this action, MM Asset Management Holding LL now owns 81,332,319 shares of Invesco Ltd., valued at $13,412,668 using the latest closing price.

MM Asset Management Holding LL, the 10% Owner of Invesco Ltd., purchase 827,590 shares at $16.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that MM Asset Management Holding LL is holding 80,504,729 shares at $13,306,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVZ

Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.