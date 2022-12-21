Here’s How Your Trade Sysco Corporation (SYY) Aggressively Right Now

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.53. The company’s stock price has collected -5.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that AMC, Moderna, Kansas City Southern: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corporation (NYSE :SYY) Right Now?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYY is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Sysco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.50, which is $13.6 above the current price. SYY currently public float of 506.18M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYY was 2.51M shares.

SYY’s Market Performance

SYY stocks went down by -5.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.97% and a quarterly performance of -0.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.77% for Sysco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.61% for SYY stocks with a simple moving average of -5.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $90 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYY reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for SYY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

SYY Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.00. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Bertrand Greg D, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $85.00 back on Oct 28. After this action, Bertrand Greg D now owns 40,931 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $1,020,000 using the latest closing price.

Hourican Kevin, the President and CEO of Sysco Corporation, sale 75,019 shares at $81.22 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Hourican Kevin is holding 303,643 shares at $6,093,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corporation stands at +1.98. Equity return is now at value 114.80, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.