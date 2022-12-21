Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF)?

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.58. The company’s stock price has collected -9.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/02/22 that John Palmour Changed Recipe for Making Microchips

Is It Worth Investing in Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE :WOLF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WOLF is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Wolfspeed Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

WOLF currently public float of 123.34M and currently shorts hold a 9.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WOLF was 2.90M shares.

WOLF’s Market Performance

WOLF stocks went down by -9.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.04% and a quarterly performance of -37.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for Wolfspeed Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.16% for WOLF stocks with a simple moving average of -17.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOLF stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for WOLF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WOLF in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $90 based on the research report published on December 12th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOLF reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for WOLF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

WOLF Trading at -15.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF fell by -9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.44. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc. saw -32.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from LE DUY LOAN T, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $90.95 back on Nov 18. After this action, LE DUY LOAN T now owns 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed Inc., valued at $272,840 using the latest closing price.

LE DUY LOAN T, the Director of Wolfspeed Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $91.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that LE DUY LOAN T is holding 29,662 shares at $182,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.00 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc. stands at -39.55. Equity return is now at value -6.70, with -4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.