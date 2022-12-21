Can ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Remain Competitive?

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.79. The company’s stock price has collected -2.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ :ADMA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADMA is at 0.97.

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $1.38 above the current price. ADMA currently public float of 176.84M and currently shorts hold a 11.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADMA was 3.43M shares.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA stocks went down by -2.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.29% and a quarterly performance of 41.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 178.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for ADMA Biologics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.41% for ADMA stocks with a simple moving average of 53.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $5 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADMA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ADMA stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ADMA, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

ADMA Trading at 19.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, ADMA Biologics Inc. saw 156.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Adam S, who purchase 14,982 shares at the price of $2.86 back on Dec 09. After this action, Grossman Adam S now owns 1,143,426 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc., valued at $42,849 using the latest closing price.

Grossman Adam S, the President and CEO of ADMA Biologics Inc., purchase 14,983 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Grossman Adam S is holding 2,203,708 shares at $42,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Equity return is now at value -58.30, with -23.80 for asset returns.