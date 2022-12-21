Campbell Soup Company (CPB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) went down by -1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.64. The company’s stock price has collected -0.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that Campbell Soup Raises Outlook After Sales Rise 15%

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE :CPB) Right Now?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPB is at 0.37.

The average price from analysts is $51.73, which is -$4.9 below the current price. CPB currently public float of 192.10M and currently shorts hold a 6.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPB was 2.51M shares.

CPB’s Market Performance

CPB stocks went down by -0.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.96% and a quarterly performance of 15.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.95% for Campbell Soup Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.76% for CPB stocks with a simple moving average of 15.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $48 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPB reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for CPB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CPB, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

CPB Trading at 7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.87. In addition, Campbell Soup Company saw 29.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Sanzio Anthony, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $56.10 back on Dec 08. After this action, Sanzio Anthony now owns 12,645 shares of Campbell Soup Company, valued at $100,980 using the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Company, sale 44,232 shares at $56.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 136,739 shares at $2,497,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.70 for the present operating margin

+30.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Company stands at +8.84. Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.