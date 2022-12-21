BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) went down by -3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.14. The company’s stock price has collected -11.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/28/21 that BridgeBio Rallies After Its Worst Trading Day. Stocktwits Mentions Are Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :BBIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBIO is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.67, which is $14.34 above the current price. BBIO currently public float of 107.05M and currently shorts hold a 18.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBIO was 1.28M shares.

BBIO’s Market Performance

BBIO stocks went down by -11.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.14% and a quarterly performance of -22.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.10% for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.48% for BBIO stocks with a simple moving average of -13.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBIO stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for BBIO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBIO in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $24 based on the research report published on December 27th of the previous year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBIO reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for BBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 27th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BBIO, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

BBIO Trading at -15.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO fell by -11.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.00. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. saw -50.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Kumar Neil, who sale 34,640 shares at the price of $9.40 back on Nov 17. After this action, Kumar Neil now owns 4,813,197 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., valued at $325,606 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C, the Secretary, Treasurer & CFO of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., sale 19,678 shares at $9.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that STEPHENSON BRIAN C is holding 341,264 shares at $184,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-827.12 for the present operating margin

+90.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stands at -806.90. Equity return is now at value 48.20, with -57.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.58.