Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.90. The company’s stock price has collected -9.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE :BXMT) Right Now?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BXMT is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.86, which is $5.96 above the current price. BXMT currently public float of 168.98M and currently shorts hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BXMT was 2.19M shares.

BXMT’s Market Performance

BXMT stocks went down by -9.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.13% and a quarterly performance of -23.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.81% for BXMT stocks with a simple moving average of -22.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $26 based on the research report published on December 15th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BXMT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

BXMT Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.88. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -28.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Marone Anthony F. JR, who sale 490 shares at the price of $23.55 back on Dec 09. After this action, Marone Anthony F. JR now owns 54,667 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $11,537 using the latest closing price.

Keenan Katharine A, the CEO & President of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., sale 2,299 shares at $23.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Keenan Katharine A is holding 168,420 shares at $54,095 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+89.18 for the present operating margin

+89.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +49.45. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.