AutoNation Inc. (AN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) went down by -4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.57. The company’s stock price has collected -8.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/27/22 that AutoNation Warns of Falling Used-Car Prices as Earnings Disappoint

Is It Worth Investing in AutoNation Inc. (NYSE :AN) Right Now?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AN is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for AutoNation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AN currently public float of 40.13M and currently shorts hold a 15.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AN was 999.18K shares.

AN’s Market Performance

AN stocks went down by -8.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.31% and a quarterly performance of -3.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for AutoNation Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.92% for AN stocks with a simple moving average of -8.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $125 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AN reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for AN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to AN, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on July 25th of the current year.

AN Trading at -7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN fell by -8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.09. In addition, AutoNation Inc. saw -11.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from LAMPERT EDWARD S, who sale 63,090 shares at the price of $117.46 back on Dec 12. After this action, LAMPERT EDWARD S now owns 6,003,888 shares of AutoNation Inc., valued at $7,410,678 using the latest closing price.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, the 10% Owner of AutoNation Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $116.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that LAMPERT EDWARD S is holding 6,066,978 shares at $3,488,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.28 for the present operating margin

+18.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoNation Inc. stands at +5.31. Equity return is now at value 63.60, with 16.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.