Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) went up by 5.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.37. The company’s stock price has collected -4.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ :ALTO) Right Now?

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALTO is at 2.44.

The average price from analysts is $7.05, which is $6.11 above the current price. ALTO currently public float of 70.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALTO was 966.65K shares.

ALTO’s Market Performance

ALTO stocks went down by -4.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.82% and a quarterly performance of -29.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for Alto Ingredients Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.72% for ALTO stocks with a simple moving average of -36.57% for the last 200 days.

ALTO Trading at -20.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -18.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw -39.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from Gray Maria G, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.73 back on Dec 16. After this action, Gray Maria G now owns 27,292 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc., valued at $13,650 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $2.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 538,909 shares at $94,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.41 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Ingredients Inc. stands at +3.77. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.