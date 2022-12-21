Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.85. The company’s stock price has collected -8.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Academy Sports Stock Is Surging. Earnings, Guidance Crushed Estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ :ASO) Right Now?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.75, which is $18.01 above the current price. ASO currently public float of 77.95M and currently shorts hold a 16.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASO was 1.73M shares.

ASO’s Market Performance

ASO stocks went down by -8.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.14% and a quarterly performance of 8.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.88% for ASO stocks with a simple moving average of 20.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $60 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASO reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for ASO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ASO, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

ASO Trading at 5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.16. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw 14.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Maini Manish, who sale 600 shares at the price of $57.85 back on Dec 13. After this action, Maini Manish now owns 147,639 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $34,710 using the latest closing price.

Rutherford Jamey Traywick, the SVP, Omnichannel of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., sale 72,023 shares at $54.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Rutherford Jamey Traywick is holding 36,270 shares at $3,939,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+33.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stands at +9.91. Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 13.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.