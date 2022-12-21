A Lesson to Learn: Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) went up by 72.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.21. The company’s stock price has collected -18.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ :VERO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERO is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Venus Concept Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.17, which is $1.73 above the current price. VERO currently public float of 63.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERO was 591.19K shares.

VERO’s Market Performance

VERO stocks went down by -18.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.69% and a quarterly performance of -54.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.93% for Venus Concept Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.51% for VERO stocks with a simple moving average of -30.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VERO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VERO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for VERO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VERO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

VERO Trading at 70.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.00%, as shares surge +87.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERO rose by +37.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2876. In addition, Venus Concept Inc. saw -85.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERO starting from Natale Anthony, who sale 51,431 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Nov 29. After this action, Natale Anthony now owns 641,507 shares of Venus Concept Inc., valued at $12,503 using the latest closing price.

Natale Anthony, the Director of Venus Concept Inc., sale 51,428 shares at $0.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Natale Anthony is holding 692,938 shares at $13,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.61 for the present operating margin

+70.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Venus Concept Inc. stands at -21.79. Equity return is now at value -71.80, with -15.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.