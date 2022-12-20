Weatherford International plc (WFRD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) went up by 2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.72. The company’s stock price has collected 11.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ :WFRD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Weatherford International plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.50, which is $12.32 above the current price. WFRD currently public float of 65.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WFRD was 764.08K shares.

WFRD’s Market Performance

WFRD stocks went up by 11.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.25% and a quarterly performance of 46.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Weatherford International plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.86% for WFRD stocks with a simple moving average of 44.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFRD stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for WFRD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WFRD in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $53 based on the research report published on September 06th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WFRD reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for WFRD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to WFRD, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

WFRD Trading at 14.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFRD rose by +11.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.97. In addition, Weatherford International plc saw 66.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WFRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.91 for the present operating margin

+25.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weatherford International plc stands at -12.35. Equity return is now at value -46.30, with -4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.