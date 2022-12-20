We Analyzed the Future Direction of Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA), Here is What We Found

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) went up by 39.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s stock price has collected 20.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ :IPHA) Right Now?

IPHA currently public float of 59.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPHA was 24.46K shares.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

IPHA’s Market Performance

IPHA stocks went up by 20.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.91% and a quarterly performance of 9.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.36% for Innate Pharma S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.78% for IPHA stocks with a simple moving average of -0.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPHA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for IPHA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IPHA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $7 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPHA reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for IPHA stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to IPHA, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

IPHA Trading at 22.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares surge +18.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPHA rose by +20.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2000. In addition, Innate Pharma S.A. saw -41.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-517.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Innate Pharma S.A. stands at -375.48. The total capital return value is set at -38.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.95.

Based on Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA), the company’s capital structure generated 41.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.17. Total debt to assets is 16.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.