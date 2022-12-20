Wall Street Pummels Zillow Group Inc. (Z) After Recent Earnings Report

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) went down by -4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.88. The company’s stock price has collected -2.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/09/22 that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Want $16.995 Million for Waterfront Miami Home

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ :Z) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Zillow Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.17, which is $3.62 above the current price. Z currently public float of 156.68M and currently shorts hold a 15.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of Z was 3.68M shares.

Z’s Market Performance

Z stocks went down by -2.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.85% and a quarterly performance of 6.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Zillow Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.02% for Z stocks with a simple moving average of -8.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for Z stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for Z by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for Z in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $75 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to Z, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

Z Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.15. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw -46.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Rock Jennifer, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $38.34 back on Dec 02. After this action, Rock Jennifer now owns 62,161 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $99,671 using the latest closing price.

Daimler Susan, the President of Zillow of Zillow Group Inc., sale 3,295 shares at $35.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Daimler Susan is holding 18,105 shares at $118,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.02 for the present operating margin

+26.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -6.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.