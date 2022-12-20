Wall Street Pummels Matterport Inc. (MTTR) After Recent Earnings Report

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) went down by -9.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.78. The company’s stock price has collected -8.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/11/22 that Matterport Stock Jumps on Better Outlook, Hope for Relief on Parts Shortages

Is It Worth Investing in Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ :MTTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Matterport Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $4.22 above the current price. MTTR currently public float of 276.08M and currently shorts hold a 8.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTTR was 3.44M shares.

MTTR’s Market Performance

MTTR stocks went down by -8.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.15% and a quarterly performance of -36.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.64% for Matterport Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.36% for MTTR stocks with a simple moving average of -46.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTTR

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTTR reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for MTTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MTTR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

MTTR Trading at -21.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares sank -21.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTTR fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Matterport Inc. saw -87.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTTR starting from PITTMAN RAYMOND J, who sale 243,709 shares at the price of $3.08 back on Dec 02. After this action, PITTMAN RAYMOND J now owns 1,916,843 shares of Matterport Inc., valued at $750,429 using the latest closing price.

Tulsi Japjit, the Chief Technology Officer of Matterport Inc., sale 54,110 shares at $3.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Tulsi Japjit is holding 351,605 shares at $166,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.92 for the present operating margin

+53.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matterport Inc. stands at -304.08. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -30.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.13.