Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) went up by 34.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.69. The company’s stock price has collected 4.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ :VRNA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNA is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Verona Pharma plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.43, which is $7.3 above the current price. VRNA currently public float of 59.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNA was 251.47K shares.

VRNA’s Market Performance

VRNA stocks went up by 4.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.86% and a quarterly performance of 34.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 159.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for Verona Pharma plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.34% for VRNA stocks with a simple moving average of 132.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VRNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRNA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $27 based on the research report published on September 19th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNA reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for VRNA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 26th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to VRNA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

VRNA Trading at 49.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 23.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +43.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNA rose by +38.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +263.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.19. In addition, Verona Pharma plc saw 100.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNA starting from Hahn Mark W, who sale 13,160 shares at the price of $1.67 back on Nov 01. After this action, Hahn Mark W now owns 17,445,480 shares of Verona Pharma plc, valued at $22,011 using the latest closing price.

Rickard Kathleen A., the Chief Medical Officer of Verona Pharma plc, sale 28,752 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Rickard Kathleen A. is holding 3,091,024 shares at $47,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNA

Equity return is now at value -52.40, with -41.50 for asset returns.