Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) went up by 13.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.23. The company’s stock price has collected 13.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE :VAPO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VAPO is at -0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vapotherm Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

VAPO currently public float of 23.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VAPO was 569.09K shares.

VAPO’s Market Performance

VAPO stocks went up by 13.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 285.71% and a quarterly performance of 19.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.02% for Vapotherm Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.58% for VAPO stocks with a simple moving average of -50.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAPO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VAPO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VAPO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VAPO reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for VAPO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to VAPO, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

VAPO Trading at 57.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares surge +250.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAPO rose by +13.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2981. In addition, Vapotherm Inc. saw -90.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAPO starting from WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, who purchase 10,423 shares at the price of $1.56 back on Dec 05. After this action, WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H now owns 176,182 shares of Vapotherm Inc., valued at $16,284 using the latest closing price.

WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, the Director of Vapotherm Inc., purchase 89,229 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H is holding 165,759 shares at $134,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAPO

Equity return is now at value -357.70, with -75.00 for asset returns.