StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Just Got Our Attention

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) went up by 3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.66. The company’s stock price has collected -2.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/18/22 that Berkshire-Backed StoneCo Issues a Bullish Outlook. The Stock Is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ :STNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STNE is at 2.18.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

STNE currently public float of 247.08M and currently shorts hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STNE was 6.47M shares.

STNE’s Market Performance

STNE stocks went down by -2.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.78% and a quarterly performance of -3.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for StoneCo Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.75% for STNE stocks with a simple moving average of -7.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for STNE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for STNE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on December 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNE reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for STNE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to STNE, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 28th of the current year.

STNE Trading at -12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -19.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNE fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.43. In addition, StoneCo Ltd. saw -44.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STNE

Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -3.40 for asset returns.