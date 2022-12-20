Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) went up by 2.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock price has collected -33.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :VNDA) Right Now?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNDA is at 0.62.

VNDA currently public float of 54.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNDA was 509.34K shares.

VNDA’s Market Performance

VNDA stocks went down by -33.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.11% and a quarterly performance of -27.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.66% for VNDA stocks with a simple moving average of -31.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNDA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VNDA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VNDA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNDA reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for VNDA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to VNDA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

VNDA Trading at -29.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.99%, as shares sank -32.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNDA fell by -33.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -54.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNDA starting from Williams Timothy, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $7.01 back on Dec 15. After this action, Williams Timothy now owns 87,551 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $56,070 using the latest closing price.

Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos, the President and CEO of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 48,250 shares at $10.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos is holding 1,406,866 shares at $512,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNDA

Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.