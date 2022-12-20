Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) went up by 30.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.81. The company’s stock price has collected 58.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :TERN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is -$1.95 below the current price. TERN currently public float of 35.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TERN was 210.08K shares.

TERN’s Market Performance

TERN stocks went up by 58.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.03% and a quarterly performance of 46.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.97% for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.98% for TERN stocks with a simple moving average of 135.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on September 12th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TERN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for TERN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to TERN, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

TERN Trading at 43.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.60% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.37%, as shares surge +76.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN rose by +58.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 26.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from LAV Biosciences Fund V, L.P., who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Nov 23. After this action, LAV Biosciences Fund V, L.P. now owns 405,583 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $8,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Lu Hongbo, the Director of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 600,000 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Lu Hongbo is holding 3,581,592 shares at $2,160,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4986.00 for the present operating margin

+48.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -5015.80. Equity return is now at value -37.30, with -35.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.48.