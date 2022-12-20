Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) went up by 4.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.68. The company’s stock price has collected 31.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :IMMX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Immix Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $3.03 above the current price. IMMX currently public float of 5.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMMX was 1.04M shares.

IMMX’s Market Performance

IMMX stocks went up by 31.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.48% and a quarterly performance of 20.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.02% for Immix Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.38% for IMMX stocks with a simple moving average of 7.00% for the last 200 days.

IMMX Trading at 66.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.79%, as shares surge +51.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX rose by +31.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3885. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc. saw -44.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Rachman Ilya M, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Rachman Ilya M now owns 907,700 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc., valued at $5,225 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gabriel S, the CFO of Immix Biopharma Inc., purchase 5,200 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Morris Gabriel S is holding 81,316 shares at $4,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

Equity return is now at value -150.00, with -145.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 90.01.