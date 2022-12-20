Ouster Inc. (OUST): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) went down by -11.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.87. The company’s stock price has collected -14.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Self-Driving Car Company Ouster Buys Competitor Velodyne for a Song

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE :OUST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ouster Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.10, which is $2.09 above the current price. OUST currently public float of 123.70M and currently shorts hold a 6.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OUST was 1.19M shares.

OUST’s Market Performance

OUST stocks went down by -14.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.47% and a quarterly performance of -9.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.27% for Ouster Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.25% for OUST stocks with a simple moving average of -50.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.70 based on the research report published on December 07th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to OUST, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 25th of the current year.

OUST Trading at -10.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -14.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2135. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -80.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from Dickerman Nathan, who sale 45,070 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Dec 14. After this action, Dickerman Nathan now owns 845,317 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $55,382 using the latest closing price.

Dickerman Nathan, the President of Field Operations of Ouster Inc., sale 30,599 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Dickerman Nathan is holding 890,387 shares at $37,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -43.40 for asset returns.