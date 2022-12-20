Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ)

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) went down by -9.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.36. The company’s stock price has collected -13.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ :LZ) Right Now?

LZ currently public float of 142.69M and currently shorts hold a 4.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LZ was 1.34M shares.

LZ’s Market Performance

LZ stocks went down by -13.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.90% and a quarterly performance of -13.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for LegalZoom.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.15% for LZ stocks with a simple moving average of -27.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $11 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to LZ, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

LZ Trading at -8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ fell by -13.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.91. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw -49.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Preece Richard, who sale 8,477 shares at the price of $9.01 back on Nov 17. After this action, Preece Richard now owns 414,542 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $76,369 using the latest closing price.

Wernikoff Daniel A, the Chief Executive Officer of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 3,959 shares at $9.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Wernikoff Daniel A is holding 408,424 shares at $35,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -17.40 for asset returns.