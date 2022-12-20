Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) went up by 35.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.78. The company’s stock price has collected 87.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/23/21 that Snap, Twitter, Facebook, TAL Education: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ :YQ) Right Now?

YQ currently public float of 41.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YQ was 94.26K shares.

YQ’s Market Performance

YQ stocks went up by 87.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 123.95% and a quarterly performance of 20.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.68% for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 81.75% for YQ stocks with a simple moving average of 25.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YQ

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YQ reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for YQ stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

YQ Trading at 123.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.96%, as shares surge +110.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YQ rose by +87.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2600. In addition, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 75.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.66 for the present operating margin

+59.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -66.01. Equity return is now at value -70.60, with -38.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.