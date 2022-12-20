Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) went down by -17.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s stock price has collected -11.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE :ZEV) Right Now?

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Lightning eMotors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.22, which is $3.73 above the current price. ZEV currently public float of 42.29M and currently shorts hold a 17.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZEV was 1.07M shares.

ZEV’s Market Performance

ZEV stocks went down by -11.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.01% and a quarterly performance of -74.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.11% for Lightning eMotors Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.58% for ZEV stocks with a simple moving average of -84.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZEV stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ZEV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZEV in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZEV reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for ZEV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ZEV, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

ZEV Trading at -55.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.25%, as shares sank -22.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEV fell by -11.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5768. In addition, Lightning eMotors Inc. saw -92.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZEV starting from Rosella Holdings Ltd, who sale 1,300,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Nov 11. After this action, Rosella Holdings Ltd now owns 7,571,903 shares of Lightning eMotors Inc., valued at $1,430,130 using the latest closing price.

Rosella Holdings Ltd, the 10% Owner of Lightning eMotors Inc., sale 570,563 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Rosella Holdings Ltd is holding 8,871,903 shares at $1,199,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.76 for the present operating margin

-28.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightning eMotors Inc. stands at -480.04. Equity return is now at value 125.00, with 23.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.83.