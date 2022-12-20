Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) went up by 7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.40. The company’s stock price has collected 14.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE :EDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDU is at 0.55.

EDU currently public float of 166.44M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDU was 2.29M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stocks went up by 14.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.13% and a quarterly performance of 59.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.29% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.65% for EDU stocks with a simple moving average of 80.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDU reach a price target of $36.60, previously predicting the price at $18.80. The rating they have provided for EDU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

EDU Trading at 38.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +27.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +14.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +211.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.94. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 76.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.61 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -38.25. The total capital return value is set at -9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.05.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 11.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.