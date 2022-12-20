Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) went up by 3.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.14. The company’s stock price has collected 94.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE :GOTU) Right Now?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is at -1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gaotu Techedu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.48, which is -$0.81 below the current price. GOTU currently public float of 254.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOTU was 3.47M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU stocks went up by 94.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 194.55% and a quarterly performance of 149.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.21% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 111.35% for GOTU stocks with a simple moving average of 114.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $2.60, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

CLSA gave a rating of “Sell” to GOTU, setting the target price at $2.70 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

GOTU Trading at 184.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.57%, as shares surge +197.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +174.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +94.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.64. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 67.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.78 for the present operating margin

+63.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at -47.30. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.