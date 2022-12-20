Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) a Keeper?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) went down by -0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.07. The company’s stock price has collected -4.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/14/21 that DoorDash, AMC, Disney, Coinbase, Dogecoin: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE :GPK) Right Now?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPK is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.50, which is $6.21 above the current price. GPK currently public float of 303.65M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPK was 2.94M shares.

GPK’s Market Performance

GPK stocks went down by -4.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.58% and a quarterly performance of 0.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for Graphic Packaging Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.29% for GPK stocks with a simple moving average of -1.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPK stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GPK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GPK in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $25 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPK reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for GPK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underweight” to GPK, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

GPK Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.38. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Company saw 9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Wentworth Lynn A, who sale 24,200 shares at the price of $22.46 back on Nov 17. After this action, Wentworth Lynn A now owns 92,021 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, valued at $543,532 using the latest closing price.

Farrell Michael James, the EVP, Mills Division of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, sale 12,779 shares at $23.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Farrell Michael James is holding 44,902 shares at $298,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.70 for the present operating margin

+15.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stands at +2.85. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.