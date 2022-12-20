Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.56. The company’s stock price has collected 6.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE :RIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIG is at 2.85.

The average price from analysts is $5.30, which is $0.92 above the current price. RIG currently public float of 669.76M and currently shorts hold a 18.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIG was 25.45M shares.

RIG’s Market Performance

RIG stocks went up by 6.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.18% and a quarterly performance of 52.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.84% for Transocean Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.22% for RIG stocks with a simple moving average of 11.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIG reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for RIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

RIG Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG rose by +6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 51.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from DEATON CHAD C, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $4.07 back on Nov 09. After this action, DEATON CHAD C now owns 111,000 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $203,450 using the latest closing price.

CHANG VANESSA C L, the Director of Transocean Ltd., purchase 12,300 shares at $3.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that CHANG VANESSA C L is holding 49,200 shares at $39,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.