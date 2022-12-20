Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) went down by -1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.28. The company’s stock price has collected -9.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/31/22 that ON Semi Falls. Earnings Top Forecasts but the Outlook Fails to Excite.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ON is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for ON Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.92, which is $9.84 above the current price. ON currently public float of 430.73M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ON was 6.75M shares.

ON’s Market Performance

ON stocks went down by -9.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.79% and a quarterly performance of -6.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for ON Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.75% for ON stocks with a simple moving average of 3.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ON in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $83 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2022.

ON Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON fell by -9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.66. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw -5.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, who sale 2,111 shares at the price of $68.01 back on Oct 07. After this action, COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR now owns 22,931 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $143,569 using the latest closing price.

KEETON SIMON, the EVP & GM, PSG of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 4,550 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that KEETON SIMON is holding 162,791 shares at $341,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Equity return is now at value 33.40, with 16.50 for asset returns.