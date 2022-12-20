Here’s Our Rant About LianBio (LIAN)

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) went up by 23.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.08. The company’s stock price has collected 15.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that LianBio Stock Stumbles in Trading Debut, Falls Below IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in LianBio (NASDAQ :LIAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for LianBio declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LIAN currently public float of 44.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIAN was 160.32K shares.

LIAN’s Market Performance

LIAN stocks went up by 15.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.44% and a quarterly performance of -26.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.56% for LianBio. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.05% for LIAN stocks with a simple moving average of -34.98% for the last 200 days.

LIAN Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.60%, as shares surge +11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIAN rose by +15.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4857. In addition, LianBio saw -72.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIAN starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 998,240 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Aug 18. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 3,728,491 shares of LianBio, valued at $2,395,776 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Director of LianBio, purchase 69,000 shares at $3.13 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 2,730,251 shares at $215,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIAN

Equity return is now at value -36.20, with -29.00 for asset returns.