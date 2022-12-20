Here’s Our Rant About Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon N.V. (NYSE :AEG) Right Now?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEG is at 1.15.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

AEG currently public float of 1.77B and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEG was 2.66M shares.

AEG’s Market Performance

AEG stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.66% and a quarterly performance of 6.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.69% for Aegon N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.76% for AEG stocks with a simple moving average of 3.78% for the last 200 days.

AEG Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw -0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aegon N.V. stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.54. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aegon N.V. (AEG), the company’s capital structure generated 63.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.69. Total debt to assets is 3.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.