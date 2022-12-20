Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Gap Inc. (GPS)?

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) went down by -3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.06. The company’s stock price has collected -10.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Gap Stock Jumps on Profit Surprise. One Analyst Says There’s More Work to Be Done.

Is It Worth Investing in The Gap Inc. (NYSE :GPS) Right Now?

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 115.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPS is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Gap Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.26, which is -$0.25 below the current price. GPS currently public float of 179.49M and currently shorts hold a 18.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPS was 8.46M shares.

GPS’s Market Performance

GPS stocks went down by -10.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.57% and a quarterly performance of 35.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.44% for The Gap Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.32% for GPS stocks with a simple moving average of 10.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $18 based on the research report published on December 12th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPS reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for GPS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to GPS, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 26th of the current year.

GPS Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPS fell by -10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.21. In addition, The Gap Inc. saw -29.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPS starting from O’Connell Katrina, who sale 31,294 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Nov 18. After this action, O’Connell Katrina now owns 0 shares of The Gap Inc., valued at $438,116 using the latest closing price.

Laughton Mary Beth, the President & CEO, Athleta of The Gap Inc., sale 11,030 shares at $11.28 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Laughton Mary Beth is holding 31,561 shares at $124,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.79 for the present operating margin

+39.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Gap Inc. stands at +1.54. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.