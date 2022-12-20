CoreCivic Inc. (CXW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) went up by 5.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.24. The company’s stock price has collected 3.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

Is It Worth Investing in CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE :CXW) Right Now?

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CXW is at 1.02.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



CXW currently public float of 113.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CXW was 1.00M shares.

CXW’s Market Performance

CXW stocks went up by 3.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.16% and a quarterly performance of 26.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for CoreCivic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.02% for CXW stocks with a simple moving average of 10.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $17 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXW reach a price target of $10.85. The rating they have provided for CXW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CXW, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

CXW Trading at 7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.22. In addition, CoreCivic Inc. saw 20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from Lappin Harley G., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $11.48 back on Dec 16. After this action, Lappin Harley G. now owns 71,475 shares of CoreCivic Inc., valued at $22,968 using the latest closing price.

Carter, Cole G., the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of CoreCivic Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $11.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Carter, Cole G. is holding 197,250 shares at $58,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.70 for asset returns.