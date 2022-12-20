Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) went up by 1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.64. The company’s stock price has collected 4.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/29/21 that Biggest U.S. Egg Producer Hurt by Feed, Labor Costs

Is It Worth Investing in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ :CALM) Right Now?

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CALM is at -0.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.25, which is -$0.41 below the current price. CALM currently public float of 32.94M and currently shorts hold a 20.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CALM was 939.69K shares.

CALM’s Market Performance

CALM stocks went up by 4.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.77% and a quarterly performance of 4.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.56% for CALM stocks with a simple moving average of 14.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALM

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALM reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for CALM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CALM, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

CALM Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +14.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALM rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.25. In addition, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. saw 65.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALM starting from Poole James E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $59.45 back on Oct 19. After this action, Poole James E now owns 10,909 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., valued at $297,262 using the latest closing price.

HARDIN CHARLES JEFF, the Vice President Sales of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., sale 3,675 shares at $58.55 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that HARDIN CHARLES JEFF is holding 4,810 shares at $215,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.91 for the present operating margin

+19.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stands at +7.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.