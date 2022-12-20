Buy or Sell Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) went down by -12.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.81. The company’s stock price has collected -20.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :LWLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LWLG is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lightwave Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.71. LWLG currently public float of 112.05M and currently shorts hold a 16.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LWLG was 618.13K shares.

LWLG’s Market Performance

LWLG stocks went down by -20.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.61% and a quarterly performance of -29.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for Lightwave Logic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.10% for LWLG stocks with a simple moving average of -33.77% for the last 200 days.

LWLG Trading at -24.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares sank -31.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG fell by -20.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw -61.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, who sale 31,000 shares at the price of $7.07 back on Dec 02. After this action, LEONBERGER FREDERICK J now owns 5,182 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $219,108 using the latest closing price.

Lebby Michael Stephen, the Chief Exec. Officer of Lightwave Logic Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $9.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Lebby Michael Stephen is holding 63,643 shares at $9,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

Equity return is now at value -74.50, with -70.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.92.