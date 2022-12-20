Buy or Sell Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) went down by -9.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.41. The company’s stock price has collected -4.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ :CDLX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDLX is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cardlytics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.80, which is $4.72 above the current price. CDLX currently public float of 32.24M and currently shorts hold a 14.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDLX was 843.55K shares.

CDLX’s Market Performance

CDLX stocks went down by -4.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.89% and a quarterly performance of -55.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.01% for Cardlytics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.04% for CDLX stocks with a simple moving average of -76.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDLX reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for CDLX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CDLX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

CDLX Trading at -16.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares surge +24.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, Cardlytics Inc. saw -92.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from BALEN JOHN V, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Nov 09. After this action, BALEN JOHN V now owns 61,798 shares of Cardlytics Inc., valued at $11,398 using the latest closing price.

BALEN JOHN V, the Director of Cardlytics Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $3.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that BALEN JOHN V is holding 58,798 shares at $23,698 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.26 for the present operating margin

+35.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc. stands at -48.13. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.