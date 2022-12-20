3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) went down by -8.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.67. The company’s stock price has collected -17.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE :DDD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DDD is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for 3D Systems Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

DDD currently public float of 127.93M and currently shorts hold a 7.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDD was 1.36M shares.

DDD’s Market Performance

DDD stocks went down by -17.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.63% and a quarterly performance of -14.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for 3D Systems Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.72% for DDD stocks with a simple moving average of -30.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DDD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DDD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDD reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for DDD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DDD, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

DDD Trading at -16.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -22.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD fell by -17.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.31. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw -64.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from Johnson Andrew Martin, who sale 7,787 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Dec 09. After this action, Johnson Andrew Martin now owns 178,434 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $73,120 using the latest closing price.

GRAVES JEFFREY A, the President and CEO of 3D Systems Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that GRAVES JEFFREY A is holding 569,181 shares at $95,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.06 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corporation stands at +52.31. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.